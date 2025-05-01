The pro forma balance sheet is developed by integrating the information from the:
A
bank reconciliation and the accounts receivable ledger
B
statement of cash flows and the general ledger
C
statement of retained earnings and the trial balance
D
pro forma income statement and the cash budget
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a pro forma balance sheet: It is a financial statement that projects the future financial position of a company based on expected revenues, expenses, and other financial activities.
Recognize the key components needed to prepare a pro forma balance sheet: These include projected assets, liabilities, and equity balances.
Identify the sources of information: The pro forma income statement provides projected net income, which impacts retained earnings, while the cash budget provides details on expected cash inflows and outflows, which affect the cash account and other related items.
Integrate the pro forma income statement: Use the projected net income to adjust retained earnings in the equity section of the balance sheet. Ensure that any dividends declared are subtracted from retained earnings.
Incorporate the cash budget: Use the cash budget to update the cash account in the assets section and adjust any related liabilities or financing activities. Ensure that the balance sheet remains balanced by verifying that total assets equal total liabilities and equity.
