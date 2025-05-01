Which of the following is NOT a limitation of internal control policies and procedures?
A
Collusion among employees can circumvent controls
B
Internal controls can be overridden by management
C
Internal controls guarantee the accuracy of financial statements
D
Human error may lead to control failures
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of internal controls. Internal controls are processes and procedures implemented by a company to ensure the integrity of financial and accounting information, promote accountability, and prevent fraud.
Step 2: Review the limitations of internal controls. Common limitations include human error, collusion among employees, and the possibility of management overriding controls. These limitations highlight that internal controls are not foolproof.
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'Internal controls guarantee the accuracy of financial statements.' This is incorrect because internal controls aim to reduce risks and errors but cannot guarantee absolute accuracy due to the inherent limitations mentioned earlier.
Step 4: Compare the given options to identify which one is NOT a limitation of internal controls. The correct answer is the statement that internal controls guarantee the accuracy of financial statements, as this is not true.
Step 5: Conclude that internal controls are designed to mitigate risks but cannot eliminate them entirely due to factors like human error, collusion, and management override.
