Which of the following is a limitation of internal control systems?
A
Absolute assurance of accurate financial reporting
B
Elimination of all errors and fraud
C
Prevention of management override
D
Collusion among employees
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of internal control systems: Internal control systems are designed to ensure the accuracy and reliability of financial reporting, safeguard assets, and promote operational efficiency. However, they have inherent limitations.
Recognize the limitations of internal control systems: Internal controls cannot provide absolute assurance of accurate financial reporting, eliminate all errors and fraud, or prevent management override. These limitations arise due to human factors, cost-benefit considerations, and the complexity of operations.
Define collusion among employees: Collusion occurs when two or more employees work together to circumvent internal controls, enabling fraud or errors to go undetected. This is a significant limitation because internal controls are often designed to detect individual errors or fraud, not coordinated efforts.
Analyze why collusion is a limitation: Internal controls rely on segregation of duties and checks and balances. When employees collude, they can bypass these controls, making it difficult to detect fraudulent activities or errors.
Conclude that collusion among employees is a correct limitation: Among the options provided, collusion among employees is a valid limitation of internal control systems because it undermines the effectiveness of the controls in place.
