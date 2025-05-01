Which of the following is an inherent limitation of any client's internal control?
A
Segregation of duties
B
Collusion among employees
C
Use of pre-numbered documents
D
Regular internal audits
1
Understand the concept of internal control: Internal control refers to the processes and procedures implemented by a company to ensure the reliability of financial reporting, compliance with laws and regulations, and the effectiveness and efficiency of operations.
Identify inherent limitations: Inherent limitations are weaknesses or risks that cannot be completely eliminated, even with a well-designed internal control system. These limitations are often due to human factors or external circumstances.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine whether it represents an inherent limitation of internal control. For example, segregation of duties is a control measure, not a limitation. Pre-numbered documents and regular internal audits are also control measures designed to strengthen internal control.
Focus on collusion among employees: Collusion occurs when two or more employees work together to bypass internal controls. This is an inherent limitation because internal controls rely on individual compliance, and collusion undermines their effectiveness.
Conclude that collusion among employees is the correct answer: Collusion is a limitation that cannot be entirely prevented by internal controls, as it involves intentional cooperation to commit fraud or errors.
