Step 1: Understand the concept of revenue. Revenue refers to the income generated from the core business activities of a company, such as selling goods or providing services. It is distinct from other financial transactions like loans or asset purchases.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the problem. For example, repayment of a bank loan is a financing activity, not revenue. Payment of employee salaries is an expense, not revenue. Purchase of office equipment is an investing activity, not revenue.
Step 3: Identify the option that aligns with the definition of revenue. Sales of goods to customers represent income earned from the primary business operations, which qualifies as revenue.
Step 4: Confirm your understanding by considering the accounting equation: Revenue contributes to increasing the company's assets (e.g., cash or accounts receivable) and is recorded in the income statement.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct example of revenue is 'Sales of goods to customers,' as it directly reflects the company's earnings from its main business activities.
