Financial management involves decisions about which of the following?
A
Acquisition and allocation of funds within an organization
B
Auditing external financial statements
C
Preparation of tax returns for individuals
D
Recording daily business transactions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the scope of financial management: Financial management primarily deals with decisions related to acquiring and allocating funds within an organization to ensure efficient operations and long-term financial stability.
Differentiate financial management from auditing: Auditing external financial statements is a separate function focused on verifying the accuracy and compliance of financial records, not directly related to fund acquisition or allocation.
Distinguish financial management from tax preparation: Preparation of tax returns for individuals is a specialized area of taxation and personal finance, not part of organizational financial management.
Separate financial management from daily transaction recording: Recording daily business transactions is part of bookkeeping and accounting, which supports financial management but is not its primary focus.
Conclude that financial management involves acquisition and allocation of funds: Based on the analysis, financial management is concerned with strategic decisions about obtaining and utilizing financial resources effectively within an organization.
