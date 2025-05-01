Financial management relates to which one of the following types of accounting?
A
Managerial Accounting
B
Tax Accounting
C
Cost Accounting
D
Financial Accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: Financial management is a broad concept that deals with planning, organizing, controlling, and monitoring financial resources to achieve organizational goals. It is closely tied to accounting practices.
Review the types of accounting provided in the options: Managerial Accounting, Tax Accounting, Cost Accounting, and Financial Accounting. Each of these serves a specific purpose in the financial ecosystem.
Define Financial Accounting: Financial Accounting focuses on recording, summarizing, and reporting an organization's financial transactions to external stakeholders, such as investors, creditors, and regulatory bodies. It is governed by standardized principles like GAAP or IFRS.
Relate Financial Management to Financial Accounting: Financial management relies on the accurate and standardized financial data provided by Financial Accounting to make informed decisions about budgeting, investments, and financial planning.
Conclude that Financial Accounting is the correct answer because it provides the foundational financial information necessary for effective financial management.
