Step 1: Understand the definition of a business transaction. A business transaction is an economic event that is recorded in the accounting records because it affects the financial position of the business. It typically involves the exchange of goods, services, or money.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the problem to determine if it qualifies as a business transaction. For example, discussing a potential contract with a supplier does not involve an exchange of goods, services, or money, so it is not a business transaction.
Step 3: Evaluate the option of planning next year's budget. This is a preparatory activity and does not directly affect the financial position of the business, so it is not a business transaction.
Step 4: Consider the option of purchasing inventory for cash. This involves the exchange of money for goods (inventory), which directly impacts the financial position of the business and is therefore a business transaction.
Step 5: Review the option of hiring a new employee. While this is an important operational activity, it does not immediately involve an exchange of goods, services, or money that would be recorded in the accounting records, so it is not a business transaction.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian