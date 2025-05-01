Which of the following is NOT a positive reason for using a credit card to finance purchases?
A
Building a positive credit history when paid on time
B
Accumulating high-interest debt over time
C
Deferring payment to manage short-term cash flow
D
Earning rewards points or cash back on purchases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of credit cards: Credit cards allow individuals to borrow money up to a certain limit to make purchases, with the expectation that the borrowed amount will be repaid, often with interest.
Identify positive reasons for using a credit card: Positive reasons include building a positive credit history when payments are made on time, deferring payment to manage short-term cash flow, and earning rewards points or cash back on purchases.
Analyze the negative aspect mentioned: Accumulating high-interest debt over time is a negative consequence of using a credit card irresponsibly, as unpaid balances accrue interest, leading to financial strain.
Compare the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine whether it aligns with the positive reasons for using a credit card or represents a negative consequence.
Conclude that the correct answer is the negative consequence: Accumulating high-interest debt over time is NOT a positive reason for using a credit card to finance purchases.
