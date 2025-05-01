Understand the concept of credit history: Credit history is a record of a person's borrowing and repayment activities, which is tracked by credit bureaus. It includes information about loans, credit cards, and other forms of credit.
Analyze the impact of different types of cards: Debit cards, prepaid cards, and gift cards do not involve borrowing money from a financial institution, so they do not contribute to credit history. These cards are typically linked to existing funds or balances.
Focus on credit cards: Credit cards allow users to borrow money up to a certain limit and repay it later, often with interest. The usage and repayment of credit cards are reported to credit bureaus, which directly impacts credit history.
Understand why credit cards affect credit history: Timely payments, credit utilization, and account age are factors tracked by credit bureaus for credit cards. Responsible usage can improve credit history, while missed payments or high utilization can harm it.
Conclude that credit cards are the type of card that impacts credit history, as they involve borrowing and repayment activities that are reported to credit bureaus.
