Which of the following is important to consider when selecting a credit card?
A
Annual percentage rate (APR)
B
The number of digits in the card number
C
The issuing bank's logo design
D
The color of the card
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Annual Percentage Rate (APR): APR represents the annual cost of borrowing on a credit card, including interest and fees. It is a critical factor to consider because it directly impacts the cost of carrying a balance on the card.
Evaluate why the number of digits in the card number is not relevant: The number of digits in a credit card number is standardized and does not affect the card's functionality or cost. It is not a factor in selecting a credit card.
Consider the issuing bank's logo design: While the logo design may reflect the bank's branding, it does not influence the card's terms, benefits, or costs. Therefore, it is not an important factor in the decision-making process.
Assess the color of the card: The color of a credit card is purely aesthetic and does not affect its features, interest rates, or benefits. It is not a relevant consideration when selecting a credit card.
Conclude that the Annual Percentage Rate (APR) is the most important factor to consider: Since the APR determines the cost of borrowing, it is a key criterion for selecting a credit card, especially for individuals who may carry a balance from month to month.
