Which of the following is a primary concern for a bank when lending funds to a business for the short term?
A
The business's long-term capital structure
B
The business's dividend policy
C
The business's liquidity position
D
The business's market share growth
Understand the context of the question: A bank lending funds to a business for the short term is primarily concerned with the business's ability to repay the loan within the short-term period. This is directly tied to the concept of liquidity.
Define liquidity: Liquidity refers to the ability of a business to meet its short-term obligations using its current assets, such as cash, accounts receivable, and inventory. A strong liquidity position indicates that the business can repay its debts promptly.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option in the context of short-term lending. For example, long-term capital structure and dividend policy are more relevant to long-term financial planning, not short-term repayment ability. Market share growth is a strategic concern but does not directly impact short-term liquidity.
Focus on the correct answer: The business's liquidity position is the primary concern for a bank in short-term lending because it directly impacts the business's ability to repay the loan on time.
Conclude the reasoning: Banks assess liquidity through financial ratios such as the current ratio and quick ratio, which measure the relationship between current assets and current liabilities. This ensures the business has sufficient resources to cover short-term obligations.
