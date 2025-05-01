Which of the following is considered a value-added activity in accounting?
A
Reworking defective products
B
Storing raw materials in a warehouse
C
Inspecting finished goods for defects
D
Processing customer orders
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of value-added activities: These are activities that increase the worth of a product or service to customers. In accounting, value-added activities are those that directly contribute to meeting customer needs or enhancing the product/service.
Analyze each option provided in the problem: Determine whether each activity adds value to the product or service from the customer's perspective.
Option 1 - Reworking defective products: This activity does not add value because it is correcting errors rather than enhancing the product or service for the customer.
Option 2 - Storing raw materials in a warehouse: This is a non-value-added activity as it does not directly contribute to the product or service's value; it is merely a logistical necessity.
Option 3 - Inspecting finished goods for defects: While important for quality control, this activity is considered non-value-added because it does not directly enhance the product or service for the customer. Processing customer orders, however, is a value-added activity because it directly fulfills customer needs and contributes to the delivery of the product or service.
