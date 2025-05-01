Which of the following is a primary reason for creating high-performance work systems in the context of accounting organizations?
A
To reduce the need for financial reporting
B
To increase the number of accounting standards
C
To improve organizational efficiency and achieve better financial results
D
To eliminate the use of technology in accounting processes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of high-performance work systems (HPWS). HPWS refers to a set of management practices designed to enhance organizational performance by improving employee engagement, productivity, and efficiency.
Step 2: Analyze the context of accounting organizations. In accounting, efficiency and accuracy are critical for financial reporting, compliance, and decision-making. HPWS can help streamline processes and improve outcomes.
Step 3: Evaluate the options provided in the question. Consider whether each option aligns with the goals of HPWS and the needs of accounting organizations.
Step 4: Identify the correct answer based on the purpose of HPWS. The primary reason for creating HPWS in accounting organizations is to improve organizational efficiency and achieve better financial results, as this aligns with the goals of enhancing performance and outcomes.
Step 5: Reflect on the importance of technology in accounting processes. HPWS often incorporates technology to improve efficiency, accuracy, and data management, making the elimination of technology counterproductive.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian