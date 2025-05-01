What is the primary purpose of closing entries in the accounting cycle?
A
To record the purchase of new assets
B
To adjust asset and liability accounts to their fair market value
C
To prepare the financial statements for the next accounting period
D
To transfer the balances of temporary accounts to retained earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of closing entries: Closing entries are journal entries made at the end of an accounting period to transfer the balances of temporary accounts (such as revenues, expenses, and dividends) to permanent accounts (like retained earnings). This process resets the temporary accounts to zero for the next accounting period.
Identify the purpose of temporary accounts: Temporary accounts are used to track financial activity during a specific accounting period. At the end of the period, their balances must be transferred to retained earnings to reflect the cumulative effect on the company's equity.
Recognize the role of retained earnings: Retained earnings is a permanent account that accumulates the net income or loss of the company over time. Closing entries ensure that the net income or loss for the period is added to retained earnings.
Understand why closing entries prepare for the next period: By resetting temporary accounts to zero, closing entries allow the company to start fresh in the next accounting period, ensuring accurate tracking of revenues and expenses.
Clarify why other options are incorrect: Closing entries do not record the purchase of new assets or adjust asset and liability accounts to their fair market value. These activities are handled through other types of journal entries or adjustments, not closing entries.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Closing Entries:Temporary and Permanent Accounts with a bite sized video explanation from Brian