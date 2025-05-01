Which accounting process ensures that all revenue and expense accounts are reset to zero at the end of the accounting period, typically on the last day of the calendar year, so that yearly earnings are finalized?
A
Reversing entries
B
Adjusting entries
C
Closing entries
D
Accrual entries
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of closing entries: Closing entries are used to reset all revenue, expense, and dividend accounts to zero at the end of the accounting period. This ensures that the accounts are ready to record transactions for the next period and that yearly earnings are finalized.
Identify the accounts involved: Closing entries typically involve temporary accounts such as revenue accounts, expense accounts, and dividend accounts. These accounts are closed to the retained earnings account, which is a permanent account.
Prepare the closing entries: For each revenue account, debit the account to bring its balance to zero and credit the retained earnings account. For each expense account, credit the account to bring its balance to zero and debit the retained earnings account. For dividends, credit the dividends account and debit the retained earnings account.
Post the closing entries to the ledger: After preparing the journal entries, post them to the general ledger to update the balances of the accounts involved.
Verify the accounts are reset: After posting the closing entries, check that all temporary accounts (revenue, expense, and dividends) have a zero balance, and the retained earnings account reflects the net income or loss for the period.
