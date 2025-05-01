Select the statement below that explains how to use the Income Summary account during the closing process:
A
The Income Summary account is used to temporarily hold revenues and expenses before transferring the net income or loss to Retained Earnings.
B
The Income Summary account is used to track the balances of asset accounts at year-end.
C
The Income Summary account is used to record all cash transactions for the period.
D
The Income Summary account is used to directly close dividends to the capital account.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the Income Summary account. The Income Summary account is a temporary account used during the closing process to summarize revenues and expenses for the period.
Step 2: Recognize that the Income Summary account is not used to track asset balances, record cash transactions, or directly close dividends. These are unrelated to the function of the Income Summary account.
Step 3: Learn the sequence of the closing process. First, revenue accounts are closed to the Income Summary account, followed by expense accounts. This allows the net income or loss to be calculated within the Income Summary account.
Step 4: After calculating the net income or loss, the balance in the Income Summary account is transferred to the Retained Earnings account, reflecting the impact on the owner's equity.
Step 5: Note that dividends are closed separately to the Retained Earnings account and are not part of the Income Summary account's function.
