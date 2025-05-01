Receivables are typically classified as which of the following types?
A
Trade payables, accrued expenses, and deferred revenues
B
Short-term investments, long-term investments, and cash equivalents
C
Accounts receivable, notes receivable, and other receivables
D
Current assets, fixed assets, and intangible assets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables represent amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties, typically arising from credit sales or other transactions.
Identify the types of receivables: Receivables are generally classified into three main categories: accounts receivable, notes receivable, and other receivables.
Clarify accounts receivable: These are amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit. They are typically short-term and recorded as current assets on the balance sheet.
Explain notes receivable: These are formal written promises to pay a specific amount of money at a future date, often including interest. They can be short-term or long-term depending on the maturity date.
Define other receivables: This category includes miscellaneous amounts owed to the company, such as interest receivable, tax refunds, or advances to employees, which do not fall under accounts or notes receivable.
