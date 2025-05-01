In the context of types of receivables, taxes and withholdings most directly impact your:
A
net accounts receivable
B
inventory turnover
C
notes receivable
D
interest receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'net accounts receivable': Net accounts receivable refers to the total amount of receivables a company expects to collect after accounting for allowances for doubtful accounts and other deductions, such as taxes and withholdings.
Recognize the impact of taxes and withholdings: Taxes and withholdings reduce the amount of receivables that a company can realistically expect to collect, which directly affects the net accounts receivable figure.
Differentiate between the options: Inventory turnover measures how efficiently inventory is sold, notes receivable refers to written promises for payment, and interest receivable pertains to interest earned but not yet received. None of these are directly impacted by taxes and withholdings.
Relate taxes and withholdings to net accounts receivable: Taxes and withholdings are adjustments that reduce the gross accounts receivable to arrive at the net accounts receivable, making this the correct answer.
Conclude that net accounts receivable is the most directly impacted by taxes and withholdings, as it reflects the realistic collectible amount after such deductions.
