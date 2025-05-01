Which type of receivable is most likely created when a customer, such as J, chooses to pay a monthly premium for an insurance policy?
A
Premium Receivable
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Interest Receivable
D
Notes Receivable
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by its customers or other parties. They are classified based on the nature of the transaction that created them.
Analyze the scenario: The problem mentions a customer paying a monthly premium for an insurance policy. This indicates a recurring payment obligation tied to an insurance contract.
Identify the type of receivable: Premium Receivable is specific to insurance companies and represents amounts owed by policyholders for their insurance premiums. This aligns with the scenario described.
Compare with other options: Accounts Receivable generally refers to amounts owed for goods or services sold on credit, which is not specific to insurance premiums. Interest Receivable arises from interest earned but not yet received, and Notes Receivable represents amounts owed under formal promissory notes. None of these fit the context of monthly insurance premiums.
Conclude: Based on the nature of the transaction and the definitions of the receivable types, Premium Receivable is the most appropriate classification for the receivable created in this scenario.
