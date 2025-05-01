1. Which of the following is a common way to avoid a monthly maintenance fee on a bank account?
A
Ignore all account notifications from your bank.
B
Withdraw all funds from your account each month.
C
Maintain the required minimum balance in your account.
D
Write more checks than your monthly limit.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a monthly maintenance fee: Banks often charge a monthly maintenance fee for certain types of accounts if specific conditions are not met, such as maintaining a minimum balance.
Identify the common ways to avoid the fee: Banks typically waive the fee if you meet certain criteria, such as maintaining a required minimum balance, setting up direct deposits, or using the account actively within specified limits.
Evaluate the options provided in the problem: Analyze each option to determine whether it aligns with the goal of avoiding the monthly maintenance fee.
Recognize the correct approach: Maintaining the required minimum balance in your account is a common and effective way to avoid the monthly maintenance fee, as it satisfies the bank's conditions for waiving the fee.
Avoid incorrect actions: Ignoring notifications, withdrawing all funds, or exceeding the monthly limit for checks are not effective strategies and may lead to additional fees or account issues.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian