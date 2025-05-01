Which of the following methods of obtaining your credit score would typically involve paying a fee?
A
Purchasing your credit score directly from a credit bureau's website
B
Requesting your free annual credit report at AnnualCreditReport.com
C
Using a free online credit monitoring service
D
Receiving your credit score for free from a credit card issuer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Credit scores are numerical representations of an individual's creditworthiness, and there are various ways to access them. Some methods are free, while others may involve a fee.
Identify the options provided in the question: Purchasing your credit score directly from a credit bureau's website, requesting your free annual credit report at AnnualCreditReport.com, using a free online credit monitoring service, and receiving your credit score for free from a credit card issuer.
Clarify the distinction between a credit report and a credit score: A credit report is a detailed record of your credit history, which can be obtained for free annually at AnnualCreditReport.com. A credit score, however, is a numerical value derived from the credit report and may not always be free.
Evaluate each option: Purchasing your credit score directly from a credit bureau's website typically involves paying a fee. Requesting your free annual credit report at AnnualCreditReport.com is free but does not include the credit score. Using a free online credit monitoring service and receiving your credit score for free from a credit card issuer are also free methods.
Conclude that the method involving a fee is purchasing your credit score directly from a credit bureau's website, as this is a common practice for obtaining a credit score directly from the source.
