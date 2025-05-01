Financial aid eligibility does not depend on which of the following?
A
The student's income
B
The cost of attendance at the institution
C
The student's race or ethnicity
D
The student's enrollment status (full-time or part-time)
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of financial aid eligibility. Financial aid eligibility is determined by various factors, such as income, cost of attendance, and enrollment status, but it does not depend on discriminatory factors like race or ethnicity.
Step 2: Review the factors listed in the problem. These include the student's income, cost of attendance, race or ethnicity, and enrollment status.
Step 3: Identify which factor is not relevant to financial aid eligibility. Race or ethnicity is explicitly mentioned as not influencing eligibility, as financial aid policies are designed to be non-discriminatory.
Step 4: Confirm your understanding by considering the purpose of financial aid. It aims to provide equitable access to education based on financial need and other relevant criteria, not personal characteristics like race or ethnicity.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'The student's race or ethnicity,' as it is not a factor in determining financial aid eligibility.
