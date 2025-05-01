Based on the trial balance spreadsheet below, which of the following statements is true?| Account | Debit ($) | Credit ($) ||-------------------|-----------|------------|| Cash | 5,000 | || Accounts Payable | | 2,000 || Service Revenue | | 3,000 || Salaries Expense | 1,000 | || Common Stock | | 1,000 |A. The total debits equal the total credits.B. The trial balance is out of balance by $1,000.C. The total credits exceed the total debits by $2,000.D. The trial balance is out of balance by $500.