The main reason an accountant would conduct a trial balance is to:
A
Detect all types of errors in the accounting records
B
Calculate the net income for the period
C
Verify that total debits equal total credits in the ledger accounts
D
Prepare the financial statements for the period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a trial balance: A trial balance is a tool used by accountants to ensure that the total debits equal the total credits in the ledger accounts. This helps verify the accuracy of the bookkeeping process.
Clarify the limitations of a trial balance: While it ensures that debits and credits are balanced, it does not detect all types of errors, such as errors of omission or incorrect account classification.
Recognize that calculating net income is not the purpose of a trial balance: Net income is determined through the preparation of the income statement, not the trial balance.
Understand the relationship between the trial balance and financial statements: The trial balance serves as a preliminary step to ensure the ledger accounts are balanced before preparing financial statements.
Conclude that the main reason for conducting a trial balance is to verify that total debits equal total credits in the ledger accounts, ensuring the accuracy of the accounting records.
