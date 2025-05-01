Which of the following best describes the purpose of Valley Company's adjusted trial balance as of August 31, 2017?
A
To ensure that total debits equal total credits after all adjustments have been made.
B
To prepare the company's bank reconciliation statement.
C
To record all cash transactions for the fiscal year.
D
To determine the amount of taxes owed for the year.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an adjusted trial balance: It is a financial statement prepared after adjusting journal entries are made at the end of an accounting period. Its primary purpose is to ensure that total debits equal total credits and to provide accurate account balances for preparing financial statements.
Analyze the options provided in the question: The adjusted trial balance is not used to prepare a bank reconciliation statement, record cash transactions, or determine taxes owed. These tasks are separate processes in accounting.
Focus on the correct purpose: The adjusted trial balance ensures that all adjustments (e.g., accruals, deferrals, depreciation) have been properly recorded and that the accounting equation remains balanced.
Relate the adjusted trial balance to financial statement preparation: It serves as the foundation for creating the income statement, balance sheet, and statement of cash flows, ensuring the accuracy of these reports.
Conclude that the correct answer is: 'To ensure that total debits equal total credits after all adjustments have been made,' as this aligns with the primary purpose of the adjusted trial balance.
Watch next
Master Using T-Accounts with a bite sized video explanation from Brian