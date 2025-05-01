Understand the concept of debits and credits: In accounting, debits and credits are used to record transactions. A debit increases certain types of accounts, while it decreases others. The type of account determines whether a debit increases or decreases its balance.
Identify the types of accounts: The main types of accounts in financial accounting are assets, liabilities, equity, revenue, and expenses. Each type behaves differently when debited or credited.
Recall the rule for assets: Assets are increased with a debit and decreased with a credit. This is because assets represent resources owned by the business, and adding to these resources is recorded as a debit.
Analyze the other account types: Revenue, equity, and liabilities are increased with a credit and decreased with a debit. This is the opposite of how assets behave.
Apply the rule to the question: Since the question asks which type of account is increased with a debit, the correct answer is 'Asset,' as debits increase the balance of asset accounts.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian