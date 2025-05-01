Why are posting references entered in the journal when entries are posted to the ledger accounts?
A
To provide a cross-reference that helps trace each transaction from the journal to the ledger and vice versa.
B
To summarize the total debits and credits for the accounting period.
C
To record the monetary value of each transaction.
D
To indicate that the transaction has been approved by management.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of posting references: Posting references are used to create a cross-reference system between the journal and the ledger accounts. This helps ensure that transactions can be traced back and forth for verification and auditing purposes.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine which aligns with the purpose of posting references. For example, the correct purpose is related to tracing transactions, not summarizing totals, recording monetary values, or indicating management approval.
Focus on the correct answer: The correct answer is 'To provide a cross-reference that helps trace each transaction from the journal to the ledger and vice versa.' This is because posting references serve as a link between the journal and ledger, ensuring accuracy and accountability.
Consider the practical application: In practice, posting references are entered in the journal to indicate the ledger account where the transaction has been posted. Similarly, the ledger account will include a reference to the journal entry, creating a two-way traceable system.
Reflect on the importance of cross-referencing: Cross-referencing is a fundamental aspect of accounting that supports error detection, reconciliation, and audit trails, ensuring the integrity of financial records.
