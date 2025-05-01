Which of the following is the correct effect on accounts when a company purchases equipment for cash?
A
Debit Cash, Credit Equipment
B
Debit Equipment, Credit Cash
C
Debit Accounts Payable, Credit Equipment
D
Debit Equipment, Credit Accounts Payable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: When a company purchases equipment for cash, it is acquiring a tangible asset (equipment) and reducing another asset (cash). This transaction does not involve liabilities such as accounts payable.
Recall the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. In this case, the purchase affects only the asset side of the equation, increasing equipment and decreasing cash.
Apply the rules of debits and credits: Debits increase asset accounts, while credits decrease asset accounts. Since equipment is being acquired, it is debited, and since cash is being used, it is credited.
Analyze the options provided: The correct journal entry should reflect a debit to Equipment (increase in asset) and a credit to Cash (decrease in asset). The other options either incorrectly involve accounts payable or reverse the debit and credit entries.
Conclude the correct effect: The correct journal entry for purchasing equipment for cash is 'Debit Equipment, Credit Cash,' as this properly reflects the increase in equipment and decrease in cash.
