If Amira bought 3 chicken wings for \$4.80, and she spent a total of \$27.20, how many chicken wings did she buy in total?
A
15
B
18
C
21
D
17
Step 1: Determine the cost per chicken wing by dividing the total cost of 3 chicken wings by the number of wings. Use the formula: \( \text{Cost per wing} = \frac{\text{Total cost of 3 wings}}{\text{Number of wings}} \).
Step 2: Calculate the cost per wing using the given values: \( \text{Cost per wing} = \frac{4.80}{3} \).
Step 3: Use the cost per wing to determine the total number of wings Amira bought. Divide the total amount spent by the cost per wing: \( \text{Total wings} = \frac{\text{Total amount spent}}{\text{Cost per wing}} \).
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the formula: \( \text{Total wings} = \frac{27.20}{\text{Cost per wing}} \).
Step 5: Perform the division to find the total number of wings Amira bought. Ensure the result is a whole number since chicken wings cannot be fractional.
