Which of the following best describes how a bank typically makes a profit?
A
By selling inventory at a markup
B
By issuing common stock to the public
C
By only charging service fees on checking accounts
D
By earning interest on loans that exceeds the interest paid on deposits
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of a bank in the financial system: Banks act as intermediaries between depositors (who provide funds) and borrowers (who need funds). They manage deposits and loans as part of their core operations.
Recognize the concept of interest: Banks pay interest to depositors for the funds they hold and charge interest to borrowers for the loans they provide. The difference between these interest rates is key to their profitability.
Learn about the interest rate spread: The interest rate spread is the difference between the interest earned on loans and the interest paid on deposits. This spread is a primary source of income for banks.
Consider additional revenue sources: While banks may charge service fees on checking accounts or engage in other activities, these are typically supplementary to the primary method of earning profit through interest rate spreads.
Conclude that the correct answer is: 'By earning interest on loans that exceeds the interest paid on deposits,' as this describes the fundamental way banks generate profit in their business model.
