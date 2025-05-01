Cash flow analysis is especially important for which of the following?
A
Assessing a company's ability to meet short-term obligations
B
Determining the historical cost of assets
C
Estimating depreciation expense
D
Calculating net sales revenue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of cash flow analysis: Cash flow analysis focuses on the inflows and outflows of cash within a company, helping to assess liquidity and the ability to meet financial obligations.
Identify the key objective of cash flow analysis: The primary goal is to evaluate whether a company has sufficient cash to cover its short-term obligations, such as paying suppliers, employees, and other immediate liabilities.
Eliminate irrelevant options: Historical cost of assets, depreciation expense, and net sales revenue are not directly related to cash flow analysis. These are more relevant to financial reporting, asset valuation, and income statement preparation.
Focus on liquidity assessment: Cash flow analysis is crucial for determining a company's ability to meet short-term obligations, as it provides insights into the availability of cash resources.
Conclude the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is 'Assessing a company's ability to meet short-term obligations,' as this aligns with the primary purpose of cash flow analysis.
