Which of the following statements about bank reconciliation is correct?
A
Bank reconciliation is only necessary for businesses, not individuals.
B
Bank reconciliation should be performed only once a year.
C
Your financial institution can't help you if there is a mistake on your bank account statement.
D
If you find a mistake on your bank account statement, you should contact your financial institution to resolve the issue.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of bank reconciliation: Bank reconciliation is the process of comparing the bank statement with the company's or individual's accounting records to identify and resolve any discrepancies.
Clarify the frequency of bank reconciliation: Bank reconciliation should be performed regularly, typically monthly, to ensure the accuracy of financial records and to detect any errors or fraudulent activities promptly.
Evaluate the role of financial institutions: Financial institutions can assist in resolving errors or discrepancies found on a bank statement. It is important to contact them if a mistake is identified.
Analyze the incorrect statements: The first three statements are incorrect because (1) bank reconciliation is necessary for both businesses and individuals, (2) it should be performed more frequently than once a year, and (3) financial institutions can indeed help resolve mistakes.
Conclude with the correct statement: The correct statement is that if you find a mistake on your bank account statement, you should contact your financial institution to resolve the issue.
