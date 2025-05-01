Which of the following best describes the process of balancing your account during a bank reconciliation?
A
Subtracting service charges from the company's cash records and ignoring any errors found.
B
Comparing the company's cash records with the bank statement and adjusting for outstanding checks, deposits in transit, and errors to ensure both balances agree.
C
Adding all outstanding checks to the bank statement balance without considering deposits in transit.
D
Recording only the deposits made during the month in the company's cash records.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of bank reconciliation: It is the process of comparing the company's cash records with the bank statement to ensure both balances agree. This helps identify discrepancies such as outstanding checks, deposits in transit, and errors.
Identify outstanding checks: These are checks issued by the company but not yet cleared by the bank. Subtract the total of outstanding checks from the bank statement balance.
Account for deposits in transit: These are deposits made by the company that have not yet been recorded by the bank. Add the total of deposits in transit to the bank statement balance.
Adjust for service charges and errors: Deduct any service charges or fees from the company's cash records. Correct any errors found in either the company's records or the bank statement.
Ensure both balances agree: After making all adjustments, compare the adjusted bank statement balance with the adjusted company cash records to confirm they match. If they do not, recheck for any missed adjustments or errors.
