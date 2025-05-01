Cindy owns a 7-Eleven franchise. What is the primary disadvantage of owning a franchise for Cindy?
A
She is personally liable for all the debts of the franchisor.
B
She cannot use the franchisor's established brand name or business model.
C
She is unable to receive any training or support from the franchisor.
D
She has limited control over business operations and must follow the franchisor's rules.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a franchise: A franchise is a business model where an individual (franchisee) is granted the rights to operate a business using the franchisor's established brand name, business model, and support systems.
Identify the advantages of owning a franchise: Cindy benefits from the franchisor's established brand name, business model, and training/support, which reduces the risks associated with starting a business from scratch.
Recognize the primary disadvantage of owning a franchise: Cindy has limited control over business operations because she must adhere to the franchisor's rules and guidelines, which can restrict her ability to make independent decisions.
Clarify misconceptions: Cindy is not personally liable for the franchisor's debts, and she does have access to the franchisor's brand name, business model, and support systems. These are not disadvantages of owning a franchise.
Conclude the analysis: The correct answer is that Cindy has limited control over business operations and must follow the franchisor's rules, which is the primary disadvantage of owning a franchise.
