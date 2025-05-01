Which of the following is true about the structure of a corporation?
Corporations cannot issue shares of stock to raise capital.
A corporation is managed directly by its shareholders.
A corporation is a separate legal entity from its owners.
Owners of a corporation have unlimited liability for the corporation's debts.
Understand the concept of a corporation: A corporation is a separate legal entity created under state or federal law. It is distinct from its owners (shareholders) and has its own rights and responsibilities.
Analyze the statement 'Corporations cannot issue shares of stock to raise capital': This is incorrect because corporations commonly issue shares of stock to raise capital from investors.
Evaluate the statement 'A corporation is managed directly by its shareholders': This is incorrect because corporations are typically managed by a board of directors and executives, not directly by shareholders.
Examine the statement 'Owners of a corporation have unlimited liability for the corporation's debts': This is incorrect because shareholders of a corporation generally have limited liability, meaning they are not personally responsible for the corporation's debts beyond their investment in the company.
Confirm the statement 'A corporation is a separate legal entity from its owners': This is correct because a corporation operates independently of its shareholders, with its own legal identity.
