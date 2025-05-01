Which form of business organization is established as a separate legal entity?
A
Corporation
B
Partnership
C
Joint venture
D
Sole proprietorship
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a 'separate legal entity': A separate legal entity means the business is legally distinct from its owners, capable of owning assets, incurring liabilities, and entering into contracts independently.
Review the characteristics of each business organization type: Corporation, Partnership, Joint Venture, and Sole Proprietorship.
Analyze the Corporation: A corporation is established as a separate legal entity, meaning it is legally independent from its shareholders. It has its own rights and responsibilities under the law.
Compare the other options: Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Sole Proprietorships are not separate legal entities. They are typically tied to the individuals involved, and liabilities may extend to the owners personally.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Corporation,' as it is the only form of business organization among the options that is established as a separate legal entity.
