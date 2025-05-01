Net worth is calculated by subtracting liabilities from which of the following?
A
Revenues
B
Owner's equity
C
Assets
D
Expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of net worth: Net worth represents the value of an entity's assets after deducting its liabilities. It is a measure of financial health and is often referred to as equity in accounting.
Identify the components involved: Net worth is calculated using two key components—assets and liabilities. Assets represent what the entity owns, while liabilities represent what the entity owes.
Recall the formula for net worth: The formula is Net Worth = Assets - Liabilities. This equation highlights that net worth is derived by subtracting liabilities from assets.
Clarify why assets are used: Assets are the total resources owned by the entity, and subtracting liabilities from assets provides the residual value that belongs to the owner(s). This is why assets are the correct answer in this context.
Avoid confusion with other terms: Revenues, owner's equity, and expenses are not directly used in the calculation of net worth. Revenues and expenses relate to the income statement, while owner's equity is the result of net worth calculation.
