When an employee takes vacation time off and the company recognizes vacation pay as an accrued expense, what is the impact on the fundamental accounting equation ($\text{Assets} = \text{Liabilities} + \text{Equity}$)?
A
Liabilities increase and equity decreases; assets remain unchanged.
B
Liabilities increase and assets remain unchanged; equity remains unchanged.
C
Assets decrease and liabilities decrease; equity remains unchanged.
D
Liabilities increase and assets decrease; equity remains unchanged.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This equation must always remain balanced.
Step 2: Recognize that vacation pay is an accrued expense. Accrued expenses are liabilities because they represent obligations the company owes but has not yet paid.
Step 3: When the company recognizes vacation pay as an accrued expense, it increases liabilities since the company now owes the employee for the vacation pay.
Step 4: Analyze the impact on assets. In this scenario, assets remain unchanged because no cash or other asset is immediately used or reduced when the liability is recorded.
Step 5: Consider equity. Equity remains unchanged because the recognition of accrued vacation pay does not directly affect the owner's investment or retained earnings at this point.
