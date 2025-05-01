Which of the following is the correct fundamental accounting equation?
A
Liabilities = Assets + Owner's Equity
B
Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity
C
Assets = Revenues - Expenses
D
Owner's Equity = Assets - Revenues
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation, which is the foundation of double-entry bookkeeping. It represents the relationship between a company's assets, liabilities, and owner's equity.
Recall that the fundamental accounting equation is: Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity. This equation ensures that the balance sheet remains balanced.
Analyze why the other options provided are incorrect: For example, 'Liabilities = Assets + Owner's Equity' is incorrect because liabilities are not the sum of assets and owner's equity; instead, liabilities and owner's equity together equal assets.
Evaluate the option 'Assets = Revenues - Expenses.' This is incorrect because revenues and expenses are part of the income statement, not the balance sheet. They do not directly define the relationship between assets, liabilities, and owner's equity.
Consider the option 'Owner's Equity = Assets - Revenues.' This is incorrect because owner's equity is derived from the fundamental accounting equation (Assets - Liabilities), not revenues. Revenues contribute to net income, which eventually impacts owner's equity but is not directly part of the equation.
