A company makes a sale on terms 2/10, net 30. What does this mean?
The customer must pay 2% interest if payment is made after 10 days.
The customer can take a 2% discount if payment is made within 10 days; otherwise, the full amount is due in 30 days.
The customer must pay the full amount within 2 days or a 10% penalty applies.
The customer can pay 10% less if payment is made within 2 days.
Understand the term '2/10, net 30': This is a common credit term in financial accounting. It means the customer is offered a 2% discount if payment is made within 10 days. If the payment is not made within 10 days, the full invoice amount is due within 30 days.
Clarify the discount: The '2%' refers to the percentage discount on the invoice amount. This discount is only applicable if the payment is made within the first 10 days of the credit period.
Identify the payment deadline: The 'net 30' indicates that the full payment (without any discount) is due within 30 days from the invoice date.
Compare the options: The customer has two choices: (1) Pay within 10 days and take advantage of the 2% discount, or (2) Pay the full amount within 30 days without any discount.
Reject incorrect interpretations: The statement about paying 2% interest after 10 days, a 10% penalty, or paying 10% less within 2 days are incorrect interpretations of the term '2/10, net 30'. Focus on the correct explanation provided above.
