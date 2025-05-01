Which of the following is a characteristic of relevance in accounting information?
A
The information is verifiable by independent observers.
B
The information is presented in a consistent manner over time.
C
The information is free from material error and bias.
D
The information is capable of making a difference in users' decisions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of relevance in accounting information: Relevance refers to the ability of information to influence the decision-making process of users. It must be capable of making a difference in their decisions.
Review the characteristics of relevance: Relevant information should be timely, predictive, and confirmatory. It helps users assess past, present, or future events or confirm/correct prior expectations.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine whether it aligns with the definition of relevance. For example, verifiability, consistency, and freedom from error are characteristics of reliability, not relevance.
Focus on the correct characteristic: The correct answer is the option stating that the information is capable of making a difference in users' decisions, as this directly aligns with the definition of relevance.
Conclude the reasoning: Relevance is about the usefulness of information in decision-making, distinguishing it from other qualities like reliability or comparability.
