Which type of accounting is primarily concerned with recording, classifying, and summarizing financial transactions for external reporting purposes?
A
Managerial Accounting
B
Financial Accounting
C
Cost Accounting
D
Tax Accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each type of accounting mentioned in the problem: Financial Accounting, Managerial Accounting, Cost Accounting, and Tax Accounting.
Recognize that Financial Accounting is primarily concerned with external reporting, which involves preparing financial statements such as the balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement for external stakeholders like investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies.
Identify that Managerial Accounting focuses on internal decision-making and provides information to managers for planning, controlling, and decision-making purposes.
Note that Cost Accounting deals with analyzing and tracking costs associated with production or operations, often used internally to improve efficiency and cost management.
Understand that Tax Accounting is specialized in preparing tax returns and ensuring compliance with tax laws, which is distinct from the external reporting focus of Financial Accounting.
