Which of the following situations is addressed by the fiduciary duty of disclosure in accounting?
A
An accountant informs stakeholders about all material financial information that could affect their decisions.
B
An accountant records daily business transactions in the general ledger.
C
An accountant calculates depreciation using the straight-line method.
D
An accountant prepares tax returns for a client.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of fiduciary duty of disclosure: This duty requires accountants to provide stakeholders with all material financial information that could influence their decisions. It ensures transparency and ethical behavior in financial reporting.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Each option represents a different accounting activity. Determine which activity aligns with the fiduciary duty of disclosure.
Option 1: 'An accountant informs stakeholders about all material financial information that could affect their decisions.' This directly relates to the fiduciary duty of disclosure, as it involves sharing relevant financial information with stakeholders.
Option 2: 'An accountant records daily business transactions in the general ledger.' This is a routine bookkeeping task and does not specifically address the fiduciary duty of disclosure.
Option 3: 'An accountant calculates depreciation using the straight-line method.' This is a technical accounting calculation and does not involve informing stakeholders about material financial information. Option 4: 'An accountant prepares tax returns for a client.' This is a compliance task and does not directly address the fiduciary duty of disclosure.
