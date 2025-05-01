Which of the following is NOT an example of income?
A
Food
B
Allowance
C
Tips
D
Wages
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of income. Income refers to money or other benefits received by an individual or entity in exchange for providing goods, services, or through investments. It is typically categorized as earned income (e.g., wages, tips) or unearned income (e.g., allowances, dividends).
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the question. Determine whether each item qualifies as income based on the definition. For example, wages are earned income received for work performed, and tips are additional earned income received for services provided.
Step 3: Consider the nature of 'allowance.' Allowance can be considered income if it is money received regularly, such as a stipend or financial support. It is unearned income because it is not directly tied to work or services.
Step 4: Evaluate 'food' as an option. Food is not considered income because it is a physical item rather than monetary or financial compensation. It does not fit the definition of income.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Food,' as it is the only option that does not qualify as income based on the definition provided.
