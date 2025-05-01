Which of the following best represents 'Net Sales' for a company during May?
A
Total sales revenue before any deductions in May
B
Total cash received from customers in May
C
Total sales revenue minus sales returns, allowances, and discounts for May
D
Total cost of goods sold in May
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'Net Sales': Net Sales is calculated by subtracting sales returns, allowances, and discounts from total sales revenue. It represents the actual revenue earned by the company after these deductions.
Identify the components needed to calculate Net Sales: You need the total sales revenue, sales returns, allowances, and discounts for the given period (in this case, May).
Set up the formula for Net Sales: Net Sales = Total Sales Revenue - Sales Returns - Sales Allowances - Sales Discounts.
Ensure clarity on each deduction: Sales returns refer to products returned by customers, allowances are reductions in price due to issues like defects, and discounts are reductions offered to customers for early payment or promotional purposes.
Apply the formula to the given data for May: Subtract the total of sales returns, allowances, and discounts from the total sales revenue to determine the Net Sales for the company during May.
