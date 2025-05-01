When considering net working capital, a project will generally need all of the following, except:
A
A decrease in accounts payable
B
A reduction in net sales
C
An increase in accounts receivable
D
An increase in inventory
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of net working capital (NWC). Net working capital is calculated as current assets minus current liabilities. It represents the liquidity available to a business for day-to-day operations.
Step 2: Analyze the impact of each option on net working capital. For example, an increase in accounts receivable and inventory would increase current assets, thereby increasing NWC. A decrease in accounts payable would reduce current liabilities, also increasing NWC.
Step 3: Consider the option 'A reduction in net sales.' Net sales is not directly part of the calculation of net working capital, as it is related to revenue rather than current assets or liabilities. This makes it irrelevant to the calculation of NWC.
Step 4: Compare the options to identify which one does not align with the typical components of net working capital. Focus on the relationship between current assets and current liabilities.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not directly affect net working capital, which is 'A reduction in net sales.'
