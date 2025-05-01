A discount given to customers for early payment of their accounts.
B
A reduction in the cost of goods purchased, granted by the seller due to defective or unsatisfactory merchandise, without returning the goods.
C
A return of goods by the buyer to the seller for a full refund.
D
An additional charge added to the purchase price for expedited shipping.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a purchase allowance: A purchase allowance is a reduction in the cost of goods purchased, granted by the seller due to defective or unsatisfactory merchandise, without requiring the buyer to return the goods.
Differentiate between similar terms: A purchase allowance is not the same as a purchase discount (which is a reduction for early payment), a purchase return (which involves returning goods for a refund), or an additional charge for expedited shipping.
Recognize the accounting treatment: In financial accounting, a purchase allowance is recorded as a reduction in the cost of goods purchased, which decreases the total inventory cost or accounts payable.
Consider the impact on financial statements: A purchase allowance affects the buyer's inventory valuation and may also impact the seller's revenue recognition, depending on the terms of the allowance.
Apply the concept to real-world scenarios: Think of situations where a seller might offer a purchase allowance, such as when goods are damaged during shipping or do not meet quality standards, but the buyer decides to keep the goods.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian