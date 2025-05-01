Which of the following best describes the primary goal of a credit bureau?
A
To offer loans directly to consumers
B
To collect and provide credit information to lenders for assessing borrowers' creditworthiness
C
To regulate interest rates in the financial market
D
To prepare financial statements for corporations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of a credit bureau: A credit bureau is an organization that collects, maintains, and provides credit information about individuals and businesses to lenders and other entities.
Clarify the primary goal: The main purpose of a credit bureau is to help lenders assess the creditworthiness of borrowers by providing detailed credit reports and scores.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the options provided and identify which ones do not align with the role of a credit bureau. For example, offering loans directly to consumers or regulating interest rates are not functions of a credit bureau.
Focus on the correct option: The correct answer is the one that describes the credit bureau's role in collecting and providing credit information to lenders for assessing borrowers' creditworthiness.
Summarize the reasoning: The credit bureau acts as a central repository of credit data, enabling lenders to make informed decisions about granting loans or extending credit based on the borrower's financial history and reliability.
