Which of the following is NOT a recognized advantage of a partnership?
A
Unlimited liability for partners
B
Direct participation in management
C
Ease of formation
D
Combined skills and resources
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a partnership: A partnership is a business structure where two or more individuals share ownership, profits, and responsibilities. It has specific advantages and disadvantages.
Review the recognized advantages of a partnership: These typically include ease of formation, direct participation in management, and the ability to combine skills and resources among partners.
Analyze the term 'Unlimited liability for partners': Unlimited liability is a disadvantage of a partnership, as partners are personally liable for the debts and obligations of the business. This means their personal assets can be used to settle business debts.
Compare the options provided in the question: Identify which options align with the recognized advantages of a partnership (ease of formation, direct participation in management, combined skills and resources) and which do not.
Conclude that 'Unlimited liability for partners' is NOT a recognized advantage of a partnership, as it is a disadvantage inherent to this business structure.
